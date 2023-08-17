All four original Talking Heads bandmates are set to reunite for the premiere of the 4K restoration of Jonathan Demme's 1984 rockumentary, Stop Making Sense, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Following the Sept. 11 screening, the "Burning Down the House" and "Psycho Killer" musicians will join filmmaker Spike Lee for a question-answer panel in front of an audience.

David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison formed the U.S. band in 1975 and broke up in 1991.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.