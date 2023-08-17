Gemma Jones from Gentleman Jack and Siobhan Finneran from Downton Abbey have joined the cast of the BBC's four-part, fact-based drama, The Reckoning.

Written by Neil McKay and executive produced by Jeff Pope, the miniseries about disgraced British television presenter Jimmy Savile is scheduled to premiere this fall.

It was only after Saville's death in 2011 at the age of 84 that his decades of sexual abuse became public knowledge.

"Savile used his involvement in multiple organizations, such as the BBC, hospitals, prisons, and charities, to legitimize himself, forging friendships in show business, politics, journalism, the Catholic Church and even the Royal family to cement his position," the BBC said in a press release.

"Using drama's unique ability to place events in their emotional and historical context, the series will explore how Savile used his celebrity and powerful connections to conceal his crimes and exploit institutional failings."

Philomena and The Lost King star Steve Coogan will play Savile.

Mark Lewis Jones and Mark Stanley will co-star in The Reckoning.