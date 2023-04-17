eOne released a new clip from the reunion special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always on Monday. The special premieres Wednesday on Netflix.

In the clip, Black Ranger Zach (Walter E. Jones) and Red Ranger Rocky (Steve Cardenas) teleport into the Angel Grove Youth Center, out of uniform. There, they face a group of Putties, villains in gray body suits.

Rocky and Zach spring into action. Zach specifically demonstrates martial arts dance moves he calls "Hip Hopkido." a play on Hapkido. The hostage even calls it "breakdance fighting."

Jones was on Power Rangers from 1993 - 1999. Cardenas was on the original show from 1994 - 1996, the first two feature films, and spinoffs Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo, Ninja Quest and Ninja Steel.

Once and Always also stars former Rangers Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley, David Yost, Johnny Yong Bosch and Charlie Kersh. The special unites Rangers from the different series.

Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson tweeted that she declined to participate in the show. But, Johnson announced on March 31 that she is co-writing a Power Rangers comic book series for Boom! Studios.

The special also coincides with the release of new Hasbro Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury toy line.