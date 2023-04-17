Erykah Badu is going on tour in 2023.The 52-year-old singer-songwriter will perform across North American on her Unfollow Me tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.Badu will kick off the tour June 11 in San Antonio and bring the venture to a close July 23 in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 2:22 p.m. local time.Badu released her fifth studio album, New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), in 2010. Her most recent single, "Tempted" with James Poyser, appeared on The Photograph soundtrack in 2019.The singer last toured on her Live from Badubotron tour, which ran from 2021 to 2022.Here's the full list of dates for the Unfollow Me tour:June 11 -- San Antonio, at AT&T CenterJune 13 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Desert Diamond ArenaJune 15 -- San Diego, at Pechanga ArenaJune 16 -- Las Vegas, at Michelob Ultra ArenaJune 17 -- Los Angeles, at Crypto.com ArenaJune 20 -- Sacramento, at Golden 1 CenterJune 21 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland ArenaJune 23 -- Seattle, at WaMu TheaterJune 26 -- Denver, at Ball ArenaJune 28 -- St. Louis, at Enterprise CenterJune 30 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterJuly 1 -- Chicago, at United CenterJuly 2 -- Detroit, at Little Caesars ArenaJuly 7 -- Boston, at TD GardenJuly 8 -- New York City, at Madison Square GardenJuly 9 -- Philadelphia, at TD Pavilion at the MannJuly 11 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterJuly 12 -- Norfolk, Va., at Chartway ArenaJuly 13 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One ArenaJuly 15 -- Atlanta, at State Farm ArenaJuly 16 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum CenterJuly 18 -- Nashville, at Bridgestone ArenaJuly 19 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCCJuly 21 -- Memphis at FedEx ForumJuly 23 -- Dallas at American Airlines Center