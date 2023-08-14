Media mogul Oprah Winfrey was in Maui this weekend to visit those whose lives were devastated by last week's wildfires.

"What this week has taught me is when you don't know what to do you do whatever you can. I went to visit one of the big shelters here at the War Memorial," Winfrey, who has a home in Maui, said in a video posted on Instagram Sunday.

"At some point, I will make a major donation after all of the smoke and ashes have settled here and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like."

Winfrey praised Hawaiians for their strength and devotion to family.

"You're going to see a lot of phoenix stories rising from the ashes here," she added.

The official County of Maui Facebook page confirmed Winfrey stopped by to show her support.

"Oprah was able to visit our shelter and we thank her for instructing media journalists and camera crews to remain outside. We welcome Oprah to continue to uplift our community's spirit and give her aloha to victims of the tragic disaster," the local government said.

"Her visit inside of the shelter today was truly heartwarming and we appreciate her understanding of our policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in our emergency shelters."

Media reports earlier in the day said Winfrey had arrived with a CBS News crew at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku, but that none of them were allowed inside.

Winfrey visited the shelter to bring people basic necessities such as towels, sheets, pillows and shampoo as they try to rebuild their lives after the state's worst natural disaster in history left at least 93 dead.