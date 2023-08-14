Jimmy Fallon posted video of him leading a singalong of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" from the stage at the Jonas Brothers' concert in New York City over the weekend.

"Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world's biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget," Fallon tweeted Sunday night.

New Jersey natives Jonas Brothers played to sold-out crowds at Yankee Stadium Saturday and Sunday.

The shows kicked off their planned 90-date concert tour across 20 countries.

Fallon has been keeping a low profile recently as his late-night talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is dark due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which began in May.

The Screen Actors Guild joined the labor stoppage last month, shutting down most TV and film productions in North America.