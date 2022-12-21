Opening night for The Collaboration, a Broadway play starring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, was canceled Tuesday night because someone in the cast tested positive for the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to a positive COVID case in the company, the producers of The Collaboration have canceled tonight's performance on Broadway. Performances will resume on a date to be announced," the show's producers said in a statement.

Who in the ensemble tested positive was not publicly disclosed.

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Anthony McCarten's drama was directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah. It co-stars Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

"In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art," a synopsis on the play's website said.

"But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten, directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah."

The show is slated to play through Jan. 29.