Mario Lopez and Ana Gasteyer will host the 2023 Rose Parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today announced Wednesday that Lopez, an actor and television personality known for Saved by the Bell and Extra, and Gasteyer, an actress and comedian known for Saturday Night Live, will host the 134th annual event Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif.

The Rose Parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses, is presented by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. The event takes place ahead of the Rose Bowl college football game.

The Rose Parade features floral-covered floats, marching bands and other celebrations. This year's event will follow the theme of "Turning the Corner."

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords will serve as the Grand Marshal at the 2023 parade.

"It's a tremendous honor to serve as the Grand Marshal of the 134th Rose Parade. I love the theme of 'turning the corner' -- the idea that we all can make a conscious decision to go in a different direction, towards something better," Giffords previously said. "This philosophy of moving ahead is one that I've tried to embody both in my personal journey of recovery since being shot in 2011 and in the fight for gun violence prevention that has become my life's work."

The Rose Parade will air Jan. 2 at 11:30 a.m. EST on NBC.