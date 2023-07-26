Hulu is teasing Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Gomez), three neighbors who investigate a murder in their New York apartment building.

The new season opens with the death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), an actor in a Broadway show.

The trailer shows Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) investigate new characters played by Meryl Streep and Ashley Park.

In addition, the trio form plans for their true crime podcast.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 premieres Aug. 3 on Hulu.