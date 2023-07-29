Keke Wyatt will star in her own reality series at WE tv.

The network announced the new show "Keke Wyatt's World" in a press release Wednesday.

"Keke Wyatt's World" will follow Wyatt, a singer-songwriter and mother of 11 children, as she prepares to release her first new album in over six years.

Wyatt welcomed her 11th child, son Ke'Zyah, in June 2022.

"This R&B artist must balance her demanding singing career with being a wife, daughter, diva, friend and mother to 11 children, including newborn baby Ke'Zyah," an official synopsis reads.

The show also features Wyatt's husband, Zackariah Darring, her mother, Lorna, and her manager and best friend, Andrae Crenshaw.

"Hello Sugars!!! My world may not be perfect, but I'm super excited to share my beautifully crazy, chaotic and balanced life with you all," Wyatt said in a statement.

"From family and kids to a frustrating yet thriving career on the path to finishing my new album for my FANS. Get your seatbelts ready, buckle up and get ready to enter Keke's World OkaaaaY!!!"

"WE tv thrives on bringing its viewers bold, dynamic -- but relatable -- personalities. Keke Wyatt is a natural fit as her vibrant personality, coupled with her interesting yet complex herstory, perfectly exemplifies what our Thursday night viewers crave," WE tv head of content Brett Dismuke added.

"WE look forward to the launch of this new series and are grateful Keke allowed us to capture her multifaceted world."

Wyatt is known for the singles "Used to Love," "Nothing in This World" featuring Avant and "Put Your Hands on Me."

Rated Love, her most recent album of new music, was released in 2016.