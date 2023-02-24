Ashley Park has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building.Deadline reported Thursday that Park, 31, will have a recurring role in Season 3 of the Hulu mystery comedy-drama series.Park will play Kimber, a Broadway ingenue.The actress joins series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams will also appear in Season 3.Park confirmed her casting in a video featuring Gomez and Short. The clip shows the trio lip syncing and acting to dialogue from a classic film."murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans @onlymurdersonhulu @hulu #selenagomez #martinshort," Park captioned the post.Only Murders in the Building follows neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) as they attempt to solve a murder in their New York apartment building.The series is created by Martin and John Hoffman.Park is known for playing Mindy Chen on the Netflix series Emily in Paris.