Columbian music stars Karol G and Shakira have teamed up on a new song.

Karol G, 32, and Shakira , 46, released a single and music video for the song "TQG" on Friday.

In "TQG," Karol G and Shakira sing about moving on from a breakup. The music video shows the pair take over the air, appearing on a live billboard in Tokyo and on the in-flight screens on a plane.

"TQG" appears on Karol G's album Maiħana Sera Bonito, also released Friday. The album also features collaborations with Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Justin Quiles and ingel Dior, and other artists.

Maiħana Sera Bonito is Karol G's fourth album and her first since KG0516, released in 2021.

Shakira recently released the song "BZRP Music Session #53," which sees her slam an ex and his new girlfriend.

The singer split from her longtime partner, soccer star Gerard Pique, in June.

Karol G and Shakira both won big at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Thursday.