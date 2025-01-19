One of Them Days -- starring Keke Palmer and SZA -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning a total of $11.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mufasa: The Lion King is $11.5 million, followed by Wolf Man at No. 3 with $10.6 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at No. 4 with $8.6 million and Den of Thieves 2 at No. 5 with $5.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Moana 2 at No. 6 with $6.1 million, Nosferatu at No. 7 with $4.3 million, A Complete Unknown at No. 8 with $3.8 million, Wicked at No. 9 with $3.6 million and Babygirl at No. 10 with $2 million.