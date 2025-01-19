Comedian Dave Chappelle offered a direct message to U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of his Saturday Night Live monologue this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The presidency is no place for petty people. So, Donald Trump , I know you watch the show. Man, remember, whether people voted for you or not, they're all counting on you," Chappelle said ahead of Trump's second inauguration, which is slated for Monday in Washington, D.C.

"Whether they like you or not, they're counting on you. The whole world is counting on you. And I mean this when I say this: Good luck. Please do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time. Do not forget your humanity and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they're in the Palisades or Palestine."

The message was met by cheers from the studio audience.