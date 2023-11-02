Olivia Rodrigo to release song for 'Hunger Games' prequel
UPI News Service, 11/02/2023
Olivia Rodrigo will release a song for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel.
The 20-year-old singer and actress announced "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, on Wednesday.
"soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," she wrote on Instagram.
Rodrigo's song sets the mood in a new teaser featuring footage of Tom Blythe and Rachel Zegler in the film.
Lionsgate aired the 60-second teaser during a Times Square billboard takeover Wednesday in New York City. Blyth, Zegler and their co-star Josh Andres Rivera attended the event, which streamed live on TikTok.
The event also featured a live, 50-plus-member choir performing "The Hanging Tree," another song for the film. Zegler released her version of "The Hanging Tree" in October.
The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. Ballad is a prequel to Collins' Hunger Games book series, which was previously adapted as a series of films starring Jennifer Lawrence.
Ballad follows a young Snow (Blythe), who bonds with Lucy (Zegler) as he mentors her during the 10th Hunger Games.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens in theaters Nov. 17.
Rodrigo is known for the singles "Drivers License" and "Vampire," and released her second album, Guts, in September.
