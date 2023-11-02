The Dance Moms cast will reunite for a new Lifetime special.

Lifetime confirmed in a press release Wednesday that the reunion special will air in 2024.

Dance Moms is a reality series that had an eight-season run from 2011 to 2019. The show followed young dancers at the Abby Lee Dance Company, who took part in dance competitions around the country.

The reunion will feature "fan favorite dancers and moms from the iconic series reuniting to talk about the good, bad and everything else in between," according to the release.

Lifetime shared a teaser photo on Instagram featuring former Dance Mom stars JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Paige and Brooke Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Siwa reacted in the comments, writing, "Grateful for this day! For everyone wondering about the few people missing, Everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here."

Nia Sioux and Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler do not appear to be taking part in the reunion.

Abby Lee Miller was also not pictured. Miller apologized in June 2020 after being accused of making past racist remarks toward dancers at her company.