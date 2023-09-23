Pop star Olivia Rodrigo's Guts is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is V's Layover, followed by Zach Bryan's self-titled record at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Travis Scott 's Utopia at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 7, Taylor Swift's Midnights at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Tyler Childlers' Rustin' in the Rain at No. 10.