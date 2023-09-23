Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

ADVERTISEMENT
They include:

-- Greek playwright Euripides in 480 B.C.

-- Roman Emperor Augustus in 63 B.C.

-- Mongol Emperor Kublai Khan in 1215

-- Feminist/presidential candidate Victoria Woodhull in 1838

-- Suffragette/civil rights activist Mary Church Terrell in 1863

-- Mary Mallon, the so-called Typhoid Mary, in 1869

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
-- Actor Mickey Rooney in 1920

-- Jazz saxophonist John Coltrane in 1926

-- Soul singer/pianist Ray Charles in 1930

-- Singer Julio Iglesias in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Paul Petersen in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Mary Kay Place in 1947 (age 76)

-- Guitarist Dan Toler in 1948

-- Musician Bruce Springsteen in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Jason Alexander in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Elizabeth Pena in 1959

-- Actor LisaRaye McCoy in 1967 (age 56)

-- Singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco in 1970 (age 53)

-- Writer Ana Marie Cox in 1972 (age 51)

-- Umaro Sissoco Embalo, president of Guinea-Bissau, in 1972 (age 51)

-- Rapper Jermaine Dupri in 1972 (age 51)

-- Singer Rachael Yamagata in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Anthony Mackie in 1978 (age 45)

-- Comedian Hasan Minhaj in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Skylar Astin in 1987 (age 36)