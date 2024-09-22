The Newsroom alum Olivia Munn and standup comedian John Mulaney have welcomed a second child.

Munn announced the news on Instagram Sunday.

"Mei June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon. I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother," wrote Munn, a breast cancer survivor.

"She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel," Munn added. "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true. I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded. Mei (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese."

The couple have been married since 2021 and are also the parents of Malcolm Hiá»‡p Mulaney, 2.