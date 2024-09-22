Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $26 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on is Transformers One with $25 million, followed by Speak No Evil at No. 3 with $5.9 million, Never Let Go at No. 4 with $4.5 million and Deadpool & Wolverine at No. 5 with $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Substance at No. 6 with $3.1 million, Am I Racist at No. 7 with $2.5 million, Reagan at No. 8 with $1.7 million, Jung Kook: I Am Still at No. 9 with $1.4 million and Alien: Romulus at No. 10 with $1.3 milion.