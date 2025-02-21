Apple TV+ is promoting Season 2 of Severance with music from electronic music duo Odesza.

The streaming service released an 8-hour set performed by Odesza that featured scenes from Severance's Lumon Industries.

The "exclusive Odesza set designed for eight hours of focus -- perfect for your innie's workday," began streaming live at noon Friday.

Viewers see Adam Scott, who portrays Mark Scout in the series, working at his computer as lo-fi beats play in the background.

Helly (Britt Lower) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) also make appearances, and viewers travel down long winding pathways at Lumon Industries.

Season 2 of the series premiered in January.

The story follows the employees at a company who undergo a surgery to cleave their work and personal memories.

"This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself," an official synopsis reads. "In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Odesza is composed of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight.