Pop star Lady Gaga is set to perform in Brazil.

The singer, 38, shared a social media post about "Mayhem on the Beach," her upcoming show in Rio de Janeiro, on Friday.

"It's a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio -- for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters," Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram.

"I've been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized," she added.

In 2017, Lady Gaga, who has fibromyalgia, had to scrap her Rock in Rio appearance after being hit with "severe pain."

"Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me," she wrote Friday. "I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for Mayhem on the beach."

"Mayhem on the Beach" is set for March 3.

Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes confirmed the news and hinted the show will be free and open to the public in a social media post of his own.

