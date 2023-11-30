O-Town alum Ashley Parker Angel gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
UPI News Service, 11/30/2023
Broadway and pop music star Ashley Parker Angel became the latest celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.
The former O-Town boy band member and Wicked cast member wore a costume that looked like a S'more cookie with melted chocolate and marshmallow as he performed "Slow Hands," "Hey There Delilah," "Moves Like Jagger" and "That's The Way (I Like It)" in Season 10 of the FOX competition series.
