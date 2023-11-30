Broadway and pop music star Ashley Parker Angel became the latest celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The former O-Town boy band member and Wicked cast member wore a costume that looked like a S'more cookie with melted chocolate and marshmallow as he performed "Slow Hands," "Hey There Delilah," "Moves Like Jagger" and "That's The Way (I Like It)" in Season 10 of the FOX competition series.

Nick Cannon is the show's host, and the judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

Other stars cut from the competition this season include NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest, tennis great Billie Jean King, reality TV personalities Luann de Lesseps and Tom Sandoval, and actors Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey and Michael Rapaport.