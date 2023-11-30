Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio in 1508-- Irish satirist Jonathan Swift in 1667-- Novelist Mark Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, in 1835-- Author Lucy Maud Montgomery in 1874-- British statesman Winston Churchill in 1874-- Photographer\/writer Gordon Parks in 1912-- Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, in 1924-- Actor Robert Guillaume in 1927-- Producer\/TV music show host Dick Clark in 1929-- Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy in 1930-- Comedian\/filmmaker Woody Allen in 1935 (age 88)-- 1960s radical Abbie Hoffman in 1936-- Filmmaker Ridley Scott in 1937 (age 86)-- Filmmaker Terrence Malick in 1943 (age 80)-- Playwright David Mamet in 1947 (age 76)-- Singer\/actor Mandy Patinkin in 1952 (age 71)-- Singer June Pointer in 1953-- Rock singer Billy Idol in 1955 (age 68)-- Historian Michael Beschloss in 1955 (age 68)-- Heisman Trophy winner\/football Hall of Fame member Bo Jackson in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Ben Stiller in 1965 (age 58)-- Music producer Steve Aoki in 1977 (age 46)-- Singer Clay Aiken in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Gael Garcia Bernal in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Elisha Cuthbert in 1982 (age 41)-- Model Chrissy Teigen in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Kaley Cuoco in 1985 (age 38)