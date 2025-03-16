Jack Quaid's Novocaine is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $8.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mickey 17 with $7.51 million, followed by Black Bag at No. 3 with $7.5 million, Captain America: Brave New World at No. 4 with $5.5 million and The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie at No. 5 with $3.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Last Supper at No. 6 with $2.8 million, Paddington in Peru at No. 7 with $2.78 million, Dog Man at No. 8 with $2.5 million, The Monkey at No. 9 with $2.47 million and Last Breath at No. 10 with $2.3 million.