Kanye West has released a new song featuring vocals by his 11-year-old daughter, North, and imprisoned rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, who is also known as Puff Daddy.

"LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE new song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams," West posted on X Saturday.

TMZ reported that reality TV star Kim Kardashian -- West's former wife and North's mother -- tried to legally stop West from releasing the song he recorded when North recently visited his music studio, but he still dropped the track.

Kardashian reportedly didn't want her eldest child linked to Diddy in any way.

The New York Post said the song appears to include a taped conversation between West and Diddy, who is behind bars awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking and racketeering charges.

Kardashian, 44, and West, 47, were married from 2014 to 2022. They share four young children.

As of Sunday morning, Kardashian has not publicly spoken out about the song.