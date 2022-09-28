"Norman Reedus is killing it! This fan favorite is constantly showing his talent. From actor to director to artist, his talent knows no bounds," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez previously said in a statement. "Norman's star will appropriately be placed near the star of Night of the Living Dead creator George A. Romero."
Reedus is known for playing Murphy MacManus in The Boondock Saints movies and Daryl Dixon on the AMC series The Walking Dead. He also hosts the AMC travel series Ride with Norman Reedus.
The Walking Dead is in its 11th and final season, with Reedus to reprise Daryl in an upcoming spinoff.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.