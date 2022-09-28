Kid Cudi also spoke with Fallon about Entergalactic, his film X and his secret language with his daughter on the show. He said he reached out to people he knew and love to be on his Netflix series. He said the story follows a guy named Jabari who moves into a new apartment and works at a comic book company and meets his neighbor Meadow and "has an instant connection with her."
"The show is about their relationship and 'will they or won't they,'" he said.
