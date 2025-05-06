Noah Wyle says Season 2 of Max's medical drama The Pitt is "gearing up for a June start."

The actor, 53, discussed the show Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"I was in the writing room today," he told Kimmel. "Started casting today. It is all gearing up for a June start."

Wyle stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on The Pitt, which premiered in January. According to the official synopsis, the series "is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania."

The show has been well-received by healthcare workers.

"It's been really great to have their seal of approval," said Wyle, who is also an executive producer on the show.

"I love the idea of this show because it's basically real time. You got a 15-hour shift and you cover it in 15 one-hour episodes," Kimmel said.

The upcoming season will explore the injuries that lead people to the hospital on July 4th weekend.

Wyle previously starred in ER, a medical drama on NBC.