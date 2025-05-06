Joe Perry has announced a series of August performances with his band, The Joe Perry Project, with special guests including his Aerosmith band mates Brad Whitford and Buck Johnson.

The 8-stop tour will start Aug. 13 in Tampa, Fla., and wrap up with a Port Chester, N.Y., show on Aug. 23.

The Joe Perry Project, which the guitarist and songwriter formed in 1979, features a rotating roster of musicians, with Perry himself as the only consistent member.

Perry announced the members for his August shows will include Whitford on keys, Johnson on guitar, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson on vocals, Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo on bass and Stone Temple Pilots' Eric Kretz on drums.

"Well... it's time to let the music do the talkin' again," Perry said in the announcement. "I'm really excited about the JPP line up this year!!!! Most of these guys played with me at The Roxy in L.A. at the debut event for my latest solo album [Sweetzerland Manifesto] in January 2018. They're all busy as hell but thankfully they're able to carve out some time for this run."

Perry said the set lists for the shows will include songs from his own solo albums, as well as songs by Aerosmith, The Black Crows and Stone Temple Pilots.