Paramount+ has canceled Halo after two seasons.

"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work," the streaming service said in a statement Thursday.

"We wish everyone the best going forward."

The video-game adaptation starred Pablo Schreiber as the iconic character Master Chief John-117, who leads his team of elite Spartans against an alien threat known as the Covenant.

The cast also included Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Joseph Morgan and Kate Kennedy.

The show, which is set in the 26th century, is being shopped to other platforms, with the hope that it may continue elsewhere.

Season 2 wrapped up in March.