Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT
They include:

-- Inventor Samuel Colt in 1814

-- Artist Edgar Degas in 1834

-- Famed murder suspect Lizzie Borden in 1860

-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865

-- Musician Florence Foster Jenkins in 1868

-- Former CIA agent/writer Philip Agee in 1935

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
-- Musician Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor George Dzundza in 1945 (age 79)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Bernie Leadon (Eagles) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Brian May (Queen) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Businessman Howard Schultz in 1953 (age 71)

-- Filmmaker Atom Egoyan in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Campbell Scott in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 62)

-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965

-- Actor Clea Lewis in 1965 (age 59)

-- TV personality Chris Kratt in 1969 (age 55)

-- New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Urs Buhler (Il Divo) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Chris Sullivan in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Ryan Dorsey in 1983 (age 41)

-- Comedian James Austin Johnson in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence in 1990 (age 34)

-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 29)