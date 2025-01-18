The sequel to the classic sitcom, Frasier, will not return to Paramount+ for a third season.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter said CBS Studios, the show's producer, is hoping to find it a new home at another network or streaming service.

Seasons 1 and 2 will remain on Paramount+

Kelsey Grammer originated the role of stuffy psychiatrist Frasier Crane in Cheers, which ran 1982 to 1993, then reprised the role in his own show, Frasier, which aired 1993 to 2004, and in the revival, which premiered in 2023.

The new Frasier co-starred Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salguiero and Anders Keith.