Rapper Lil Baby's Wham is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the Wicked soundtrack at No. 6, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 9 and Tyler the Creator's Chromakopia at No. 10.