Tremors and Hollow Man star Kevin Bacon's new horror-comedy, The Bondsman, has been canceled after one season.
Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Friday.
"This outlandish idea of becoming a bondsman, a bounty hunter for the devil and sending demons back, was so crazy," Bacon told UPI ahead of the eight-episode series' premiere on Prime Video last month.
"And, yet, the show has these very kind of grounded, regular scenes between regular family members," he added.
