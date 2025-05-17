Josh Freese announced on Instagram he has been ousted as the drummer for Foo Fighters.

"The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided to 'go in another direction with their drummer.' No reason was given :(," Freese said in his post on Friday.

Freese said he enjoyed working and spending time with the members of the rock band and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry -- [I'm] just a bit shocked and disappointed," he added.

The musician has played with more than 300 bands and artists, including Danny Elfman, Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, A Perfect Circle, Puddle of Mudd, Replacements, Sting, the Vandals, Weezer and 100 Gecs.

Freese was announced as the replacement for longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2023 after Hawkins died of an accidental drug overdose in 2022 at the age of 50.