There will be no Season 2 for the sit-com, Mid-Century- Modern, on Hulu.

The show's creator announced the news on Instagram Monday.

"Ten great episodes... Not enough," Max Mutchnick wrote alongside a picture of the cast.

"But we loved making every single one of them. We're gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched."

Writer Dan Bucantinsky said in the comments: "We became a family to create a tv show about chosen family. And nobody can take that away from us.

"It was magical," Bucantinsky added. "And filled Linda Lavin with so much joy at the end of her life. This was a blessing on a blessing! Grateful to have been a part of it!"

The show about a trio of gay roommates in Palm Springs premiered in March and starred Lavin, Nathan Lane, Matthew Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham.

Lavin died last December at the age of 87.