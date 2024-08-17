The high-seas docu-series, Wicked Tuna, has been canceled after 13 seasons on National Geographic.

The show about fishermen from Gloucester, Mass., has aired on the network since 2012.

Deadline noted that the news broke as Nat Geo has had its staff cut due to layoffs across its parent company Disney Entertainment Television.

Variety said the series aired more than 200 episodes and inspired the spinoff, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, which included eight seasons from 2014-21.

"After 13 seasons on the high seas and more than 200 incredible episodes, the long-running series Wicked Tuna has concluded its run on National Geographic," the network said in a statement Friday.

"It has been an incredible journey together and there are only two words that seem to fit the moment: Thank You."