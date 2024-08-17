Pop star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 14th week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2, followed by Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Charlie XCX's Brat at No. 6, Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 8, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 9 and the Twisters soundtrack at No. 10.