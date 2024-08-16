Building the Band will examine whether a hit band can be created without members first meeting in person.

"In this Love is Blind-style musical competition, singers form groups based solely on vocal chemistry before ever seeing each other," a synopsis reads.

The show will be hosted by one-time Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, and contestants will be judged by former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child fame and One Direction's Liam Payne.

"With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates?" asks Cat Lawson, the show's executive producer. "With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage."

The tension will heighten when the band members have to compromise on choreography and style upon their inevitable in-person meeting.

The show will air on Netflix, but the streamer has not yet released a date.