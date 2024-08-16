Neon announced Friday that the horror film Longlegs has passed $100 million at the worldwide box office. $72 million comes from the United States and Canada.

Longlegs opened July 12 in second place with $22.6 million behind Despicable Me 4. Longlegs now tops Parasite's $53.4 million domestic gross as Neon's highest-grossing film and is the highest-grossing independent film of 2024 and the last decade.

Nicolas Cage stars as Longlegs, a serial killer who drives his victims to murder-suicide. Writer/director Osgood Perkins told UPI in an interview that Cage understood the character he'd written and brought him to life.

Maika Monroe plays Lee Harker, the FBI agent in pursuit of Longlegs. Monroe said the film combines elements of Silence of the Lambs and Se7en with supernatural horror.

Alicia Witt plays Lee's mother. Witt said she and Cage shared an intuitive bond about playing their characters, hers under the influence of Longlegs.

Perkins most recently directed The Monkey for Neon, while Monroe will star in and produce They Follow for the studio, the sequel to her horror hit It Follows.