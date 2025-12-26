Nicolas Cage will portray the late football icon John Madden in Prime Video's Madden, due Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

A teaser released Thursday shows the actor, 61, scribbling on a whiteboard.

"There's only one John Madden," says Al Davis (Christian Bale), in the clip. "They didn't make another one. He is one of a kind. Football wouldn't be football without him."

Madden first rose to fame as the Oakland Raiders coach who oversaw the team's 1977 Super Bowl win. Davis was the team's owner.

"Inspired by a true story, Madden follows the football legend from Super Bowl glory with the Raiders to revolutionizing the game with Madden NFL," an official synopsis reads.

"The feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s," Russell previously said, per People.