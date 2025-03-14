Newly-signed Pittsburgh Steelers player DK Metcalf announced during his introductory news conference that he and R&B singer Normani are engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metcalf, whose trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers just became official, said at his introductory news conference with his new team that he proposed to Normani while their families were together in Houston.

"Found a new home here, found a new fiancee and everything's just falling in line, just the way god planned for it to be," Metcalf said.

Metcalf and Normani, who rose to fame as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony after an appearance on The X Factor in 2012, were introduced in 2022 by R&B singer Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, who was Metcalf's teammate on the Seahawks.

"@Russell Wilson and I knew when we introed y'all 3 [years] ago," Ciara wrote on TikTik with a screenshot of the moment the couple revealed their engagement over a video chat. "Love was truly in the air! Now y'all gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news!"