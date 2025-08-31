Disney has announced the release date for its next Ice Age animated adventure.

"Ice Age: Boiling Point was just announced at Destination @disneyd23!" the studio wrote on social media Saturday.

"Coming to theaters on February 5, 2027, the newest adventure takes the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World!"

The films feature the voice talents of Ray Romano, Denis Leary, John Leguizamo and Queen Latifah.

The franchise dates back to 2002's Ice Age. The most recent sequel movie Ice Age: Collision Course came out in 2016.

A spin-off called, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, opened in 2022.