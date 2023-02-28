Netflix has announced it is working on a stop-motion animation series called Pokemon Concierge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will follow Haru, who works at the Pokemon Resort, serving various magical Pokemon and their owners.

"Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokemon Concierge, an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokemon world in close collaboration with The Pokemon Company," Minyoung Kim, vice President of Netflix Content in Asia, said in a statement Monday.

"We're also excited to reveal this new series on Pokemon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise."

No voice cast has been announced yet for the series.

Pokemon is a nearly 30-year-old franchise that includes movies, TV shows and video games.

Netflix is the streaming home of several Pokemon projects including Pokemon Indigo League, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, Pokemon Master Journeys, Pokemon Journeys, Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution and Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle.