NBC¯ has announced its game shows The Wall and Weakest Link will return with fresh episodes in April.
"The heart-stopping games return with exciting new gameplay, a slew of special guests and a fresh crop of deserving contestants who are eager to put their skills to the test in a battle for life-changing cash prizes," the network said in a press release Monday.
