Incoming Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson showed off their characters' costumes in a video and photos shared to social media this weekend.

Gatwa will premiere as the 15th Doctor in the classic British sci-fi series over the 2023 Christmas holiday.

Gibson will play his companion, Ruby Sunday.

Their costume-reveal video was shot in a parking lot and posted online Saturday.

It showed Gatwa wearing matching brown plaid trousers and a belted coat, with brown shoes, an orange shirt and rings on his fingers.

Gibson wore blue shorts with black stockings underneath, black combat boots, a light-colored sweater with a geometric grid pattern and a jean jacket.

The iconic British sci-fi franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary next year.

Doctor Who originally premiered on the BBC in 1963 and aired for 26 seasons. The series was revived in 2005.