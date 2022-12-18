"I don't think Radio Shack could have survived this long without Cecily," Thompson said.
"Every time she came to work, she had a new character or a new accent or a new impression that would just blow you away," he added. "She'd add a power and a joy to her performance that made you remember why you loved working at Radio Shack in the first place. I know I'm not supposed to say this as your boss, but I love you, Cecily."
"I love you, too, Mr. Frank Lasagne," Strong replied.
"That's right. That is my name," Thompson quipped.
This was also the final episode of SNL for 2022 as the sketch-comedy series breaks for the winter holidays. Lizzo was the musical guest.
