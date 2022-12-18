Elvis star Austin Butler sang the singer's holiday classic, "Blue Christmas," to Cecily Strong on the comedian's final episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Butler guest-hosted the show as Strong ended her 11-season run.

Her departure follows the recent exits of SNL players Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd and Aristotle Athari.

Saturday's episode featured a comedy sketch in which Cecily played a character leaving her longtime job as a Radio Shack employee.

Veteran SNL cast member Kenan Thompson played her boss.

"I don't think Radio Shack could have survived this long without Cecily," Thompson said.

"Every time she came to work, she had a new character or a new accent or a new impression that would just blow you away," he added. "She'd add a power and a joy to her performance that made you remember why you loved working at Radio Shack in the first place. I know I'm not supposed to say this as your boss, but I love you, Cecily."

"I love you, too, Mr. Frank Lasagne," Strong replied.

"That's right. That is my name," Thompson quipped.

This was also the final episode of SNL for 2022 as the sketch-comedy series breaks for the winter holidays. Lizzo was the musical guest.