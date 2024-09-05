Shout! Studios released details of their Hush Collector's Edition on Thursday. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray are out Nov. 26.

Shout! first announced its acquisition of the title in July. The film was previously only available to stream on Netflix and debuted on video-on-demand in August via Shout! ahead of this Collector's Edition..

Bonus features include a new cut of the film. The "Shush Cut" removes the musical score to give the film even more silence than before.

Kate Siegel stars as a deaf writer stalked in her remote home in the woods. Siegel co-wrote the film with director Mike Flanagan.

Siegel had previously appeared in Flanagan's Oculus and went on to star in his Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher. The two married in 2016, the year Hush was made.

Additional features include a newly recorded audio commentary with Flanagan, Siegel and actors John Gallagher, Jr. , Samantha Sloyan and Michael Trucco.

Flanagan, Siegel, Gallagher, Sloyan and Trucco also give new interviews, along with producer Trevor Macy, composers The Newton Brothers and cinematographer James Kriest.