HBO Max announced a series of new streaming series in their television and film franchises on Wednesday. A new Big Bang Theory series and series set in The Conjuring universe were among announcements, as well as footage from the set of The Penguin.

Max confirmed Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre is developing a new series. Lorre created The Big Bang Theory and its prequel, Young Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons on CBS, where Young Sheldon still airs.

Peter Safran is executive producing a series set in his Conjuring film universe. Conjuring films creator James Wan is still in talks.

The Conjuring is based on the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. There have been three Conjuring films, but also three Annabelle spinoffs, a Nun spinoff with a sequel on the way, and The Curse of La Llorona.

The Penguin was announced before The Batman was released in theaters in 2022. Colin Farrell reprises his role as the Gotham City gangster. The teaser shows Penguin hobbling through the streets of Gotham as he feuds with Carmine Falcone.

The long-in-development animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai also got a premiere date of May 23. The animated series shows Gizmo's early days in the 1920s before the 1984 film, featuring the voices of Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

However, the trailer contains a contradiction. In the trailer, Gizmo names himself. In the movie, Billy Peltzer's (Zach Galligan) father, Randall (Hoyt Axton) named him Gizmo.

